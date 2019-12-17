Wish Tree: Provide a Wish

Attention Sheffield residents, there is a “Wish Tree” in Town Hall near the Tax Collector’s office. This tree is decorated with ornaments that are wishes for town sponsored items, such as rides on the van, meals at the Senior Center, donations to the stray dog and cat fund, etc. Interested residents may choose an ornament and provide that wish.

Wishes may be left in the Town Administrator/Board of Selectmen office or put in the drop box outside of Town Hall.

You are asked to return the ornament with the wish so that the town will know what wish you have provided.

