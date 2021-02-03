WSBS Will Have High School Basketball Coverage for You

In these tough times of trying to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, many things have changed. One thing many people miss is gatherings for events. How about high school sports, particularly basketball? Many schools in the Berkshires aren't able to offer games this year due to an increase in COVID-19 numbers. Obviously it's a town-by-town basis as to if high school sports will be taking place over the next few months.

Fortunately for the southern Berkshires, both Mount Everett and Monument Mountain high schools are holding games this winter (at least for now). We know that even if the schools were to allow live spectators at the games, many folks would be hesitant in attending. That's where WSBS steps in.

Despite it being an abbreviated season for high school boys and girls basketball, we are going to air the games and as many as possible. You can listen safely via the radio (860AM & 94.1FM), on our website, on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, on your Google Home smart speaker or via the free WSBS app and route on your children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors.

Jack Passetto will have all of the play-by-play action as he takes your through an exciting journey with our upcoming south county contests.

Coming up, we have four games in two days! That's right. We are talking about a double header this Friday (Feb. 5) as Mount Everett is home to Hoosac Valley. To kick things off, the girls play at 4 p.m. while the boys take action to the court at 7:30 p.m. Our coverage will begin at 3:50 p.m.

Then on Saturday (Feb. 6), Monument Mountain hosts a double header as they are home to Mount Greylock. The girls take action at 2 p.m. while the boys' contest will be at 4 p.m. Our coverage will begin at 1:50 p.m.

So get ready to feel a touch of normalcy and familiarity as high school basketball makes its return to WSBS. The action kicks off this Friday afternoon. Make sure you listen in.

