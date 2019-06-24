WSBS Vehicle Gets A Makeover (Photos)

For nearly 10 years, the WSBS vehicle had the same design. It was getting to the point where the graphics were peeling off but now thanks to our friends at Larkin Limited, the vehicle is now back in business. Just in time for 'Sounds of Summer,' we can't wait to bring the vehicle around the community and show it off. I love the big, bold, blue letters. You'll definitely know it's "Your Hometown Station' when we drive by. We'll see you out and about this summer with this beautiful, fresh new look. We've already been getting comments from the community. What are your thoughts?