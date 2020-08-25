Lenox, MA - The Lenox Library is pleased to announce that its annual Distinguished Lecture Series, now in its 14th season, will continue with virtual talks for 2020-2021.

For the first lecture of the 2020-2021 season, series organizer and host Dr. Jeremy Yudkin will interview renowned journalist Martin Baron for "The Biggest Stories: An Interview with the Executive Editor of The Washington Post (2013-present), Boston Globe (2001-12), and Miami Herald (2000-01)." The event will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 via Zoom. Meeting details may be found on the Library's website.

Martin “Marty” Baron became executive editor of The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2013. He oversees The Post’s print and digital news operations and a staff of more than 800 journalists.

Newsrooms under his leadership have won 17 Pulitzer Prizes, including 10 at The Post. The Post during his tenure has won four times for national reporting, twice for explanatory reporting and once each for investigative reporting, criticism, feature photography, and public service, the latter in recognition of revelations of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency.

The series will continue on on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 when Michael Hannahan, Director of the University of Massachusetts Civic Initiative, discusses “What Will the 2020 Election Say about the United States?” Then, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, Tony Cenicola will discuss "My Life as a Chameleon (Assignment Photographer) for the New York Times." Both lectures will take place at 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Now in its 14th season, the Distinguished Lecture Series is organized and hosted by Dr. Jeremy Yudkin. Dr. Yudkin is a resident of the Berkshires and professor of music at Boston University and Oxford University. Every summer at the Lenox Library he presents the pre-concert lectures for the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Tanglewood season.

All programs in the Distinguished Lecture Series are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the speakers, donors, and the Lenox Library Association, whose sponsorship of Zoom also makes these programs possible.

You can get more information about the Distinguished Lecture Series by going here.

(information taken from a press release that was sent to WSBS from the Lenox Library for online and on air use)