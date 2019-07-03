A Unique Art Exhibit Awaits You In The Berkshires

The Guild Of Berkshire Artists invites you to check out some new works that will be on display from now until July 14th at The Lenox Library's Welles Gallery on Main Street.

Over 30 artists will present their creations in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, photography, alabaster, marble, bronze, resin and ceramics that include saggar and raku.

The gallery is open Monday through Saturday between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm and on Sundays from 10 am to 1 pm. Some of the local exhibitors include Barbara Patton, Lou Coco, Robert Horvath, Jamie Levine, Palma Fleck, Amy Butterworth, Marion Grant, Michael Fabrizio, Julie Edmonds, Karen Dolmanish, Rosemary Daly, Jo-Anne Irwin, Gary Schieneman, Lear Levin, Marcelene Mosca, Kay Lerner, Rosemary Daly, Myron Schiffer, Janet Pumphrey, Alice McGowan, Mary Davidson, Mark Mellinger, Keith Emerling, Joy Cameron, Kayla Corby, Jorie Latham and Karen Carmean.

The public is also invited to a free reception this Saturday, July 6th from 3 to 5 pm. Light refreshments will be served. For more details on this presentation, log on to the Berkshire Artists web site. If you would like more information on future events and happenings at The Lenox Library, log on here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release by The Berkshire Artists and Lenox Library for on-air and on-line usage)