A LIVE Event At The Lenox Library

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, previous events at the Lenox Library on Main Street have been presented on a virtual basis as attendees were able to log on via their computer or mobile systems. Director Katherine O'Neil is happy to announce the first presentation in conjunction with The Book Store will take place with a LIVE audience will take place this Sunday, June 6th at 4 pm.

Pittsfield native Alex Mac Gillis will discuss his latest literary effort entitled "Fulfillment: Winning And Losing In One-Click America" as he will share vital information regarding Amazon's impact regarding the wealth and poverty of cities and town throughout the United States as the results yield accounts of contemporary capitalism that results in exploring the other side of the world wide web and some details are not to taken lightly.

The award winning journalist who has written columns for such prestigious newspapers such as The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun and The New Republic admits this topic is a little hard-edged at best but his mission is to inform the audience this is an unraveling situation that should not be taken for granted as some of these results show an unequal balance of life in general.

The presentation will be held outdoors, weather permitting, adjacent to The Lenox Library at Roche Reading Park on Main Street in Lenox. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. You MUST pre-register by logging on to the library's web site by going here. More details on upcoming events can also be obtained on their Facebook page.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Lenox Library for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo image of Alex Mac Gillis courtesy of The Lenox Library's Facebook page)