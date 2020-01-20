Everything You Need To Know About Glyphosate

A free presentation about the herbicide, glyphosate, also known as round-up will take place on Thursday, January 23rd at The Lenox Library on Main Street in Lenox, Massachusetts. This event is cosponsored by The Berkshire Environmantal Action Team (BEAT), Regeneration Massachusetts and The Northeast Organic Farmers Association.

Ed Stockman will present this informative lecture as the fourth generation farmer and agrobiologist will discuss recent independent testing regarding the risks of glyphosate in food and how this process impacts the cost of what we pay for at the grocery store. He will also touch on ways to reduce future ingesting food-borne pesticide and herbicide residues.Afterwards, those in attendance will be able to participate in a question and answer session.

Mr. Stockman also served in The Peace Corps, a volunteer and trainer in Ecuador plus he was a former NOFA-Mass Organic Extension Educator. His on-farm project conducts applied agricultural research in neighboring Plainfield, Massachusetts.

