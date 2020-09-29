Free Lecture: What Will the 2020 Election Say about the U.S.?

The Lenox Library's Distinguished Lecture Series, now in its 14th season, will continue on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. when Dr. Michael Hannahan, Director of the University of Massachusetts Civic Initiative, discusses “What Will the 2020 Election Say about the United States?”

The United States faces a very stark electoral choice. What forces have created such different versions of America’s future and how will they affect the election?

According to a media release, the lecture will take place via Zoom. Details may be found on the Library's website and Facebook page.

Michael Hannahan, Ph.D. has managed over 50 different exchange programs over nearly 15 years and has spoken extensively in Pakistan, Iraq, Indonesia, and Argentina. He has also managed programs in Croatia, Russia, and Bulgaria. Dr. Hannahan’s research examines the effects of political campaign activity, especially direct mail and phone banks. Dr. Hannahan has worked for political parties; managed campaigns and political consulting firms; and served as senior advisor to former Massachusetts Governor Jane Swift. He teaches American Political Thought, American Government, Campaign Finance and Reform, and Modern Political Campaigns.

Dr. Hannahan received his master’s degree and Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and his bachelor’s degree from Miami University.

Now in its 14th season, the Distinguished Lecture Series is organized and hosted by Dr. Jeremy Yudkin. Dr. Yudkin is a resident of the Berkshires and professor of music at Boston University and Oxford University. Every summer at the Lenox Library he presents the pre-concert lectures for the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Tanglewood season.

All programs in the Distinguished Lecture Series are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the speakers, donors, and the Lenox Library Association, whose sponsorship of Zoom also makes these programs possible.

