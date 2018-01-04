With the winter storm warning in effect and the potential for moderate to heavy snowfall; we have some cancellations and closings to pass along affecting the local area for today (January 4th, 2018)

-Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed

-Berkshire Hills Regional School District - closed

-Lenox Public Schools - closed

-Lee Public Schools - closed

-Taconic Hills Central School District - closed

-All campuses of Berkshire Community College are closed

- Farmington River Regional School District is closed and will also have a two hour delay on Friday due to the sub zero temperatures and wind chill.

-The Breaking Bread gathering at the American Legion hall in Sheffield is canceled for the day.

-Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation -not running

-The People's Pantry in Great Barrington - closed

-Southern Berkshire Registry of Deeds - closed

-Town of Sheffield Library, Town Hall and Senior Center closed....No senior transportation today

-Olga Dunn School of Dance classes are cancelled today

-Blue Rider Stables has cancelled all classes & programs today

-Lenox Library is closed

-New Marlborough Library is closed

-Egremont Free Library is closed

-Berkshire South is closing at 3 PM today

-Tonight’s Lee at Mt.Everett Boys basketball game, which was to be broadcast on WSBS, is postponed.

-Elder Services will not be serving Congregate Meals on FRIDAY. They do expect to be delivering Meals on Wheels

Winterwatch announcements are heard twice an hour after each information update at the top and bottom of the hour Monday through Friday mornings and :50 past the hour throughout the rest of the day as warranted.