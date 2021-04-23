2 Singers For The Price Of 1

A multi-talented singer and songwriter has teamed up the lead singer of a Grammy nominated band as they collaborated on a new hit single and we'll get a chance to get the scoop on this new musical accomplishment in part 2 of our WSBS Saturday Morning Chat which takes air immediately following the 11 o' clock news.

Joe Vitale is no stranger to the music world as he co-wrote and performed the 1973 rock classic "Rocky Mountain Way" which was made famous by Joe Walsh. He also co-wrote a song featured in the 1977 LP "Hotel California" and had the luxury of jamming with Joe and The Eagles, Crosby Stills, Nash and Young, John Lennon and Ringo Starr just to name a few (an impressive resume if you ask me).

He has teamed up with Susan Darmiento who is the lead singer of American Nomads as the group was nominated for a Grammy award for their premiere efforts. Joe had a hand in mixing and mastering their hit single "Running On An Empty Heart" and he will produce an upcoming album as this band headlined the 50th anniversary of Woodstock that took place at Max Yasgur's farm in the Sullivan County, New York town of Bethel.

Group members have maintained residences in Woodstock, Bethel and in a very popular firehouse based in Brooklyn, New York which featured famous visitors including Peter Gabriel, Pink Floyd, Talking Heads lead singer David Byrne, The Cure and Queens New York native, Cyndi Lauper (She's SO Unusual, but we LOVE her!)

Susan has been the lead singer of this group since their inception as she was introduced into the musical world at age 14 when she debuted at The Dugout on Bleecker Street in lower Manhattan and is a frequent act at The Iridium as both clubs are New York City staples. She also performed solo in the musical cabaret circuit as her talent was well recognized throughout her career

(Photo images of Joe Vitale and Susan Darmiento courtesy of youtube.com)