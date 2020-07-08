20 Railroad Public House is Back Open

20 Railroad Public House the official sponsor of WSBS' Morning Challenge contest has reopened and is inviting you to stop by and experience a delicious meal with their new outdoor dining!

Yankee Magazine Editor’s Choice: Best of Massachusetts in 2018, 20 Railroad Public House has something for every palate. From salads, fried brussel sprouts and chicken wings to meatloaf, fish & chips, scallops, mussels and steaks to the house -ground burger, consisting of short rib and brisket, and house cut fries.

20 Railroad Public House serves produce and humanely raised meats from a long list of regional farms and you can taste the difference. You can get more information on 20 Railroad Public House by going here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Morning Challenge airs every weekday morning at 8:50 and it's your chance to be in the running to win a $25 gift card to 20 Railroad Public House so make sure you are tuned in and participate for shot at the gift card.