43-Thousand Pounds of Beef Recalled by the USDA

According to packaging from Marketside Butcher they "never ever" added any hormones or added antibiotics, however the possibility of E. coli contamination has forced the recall of 43,000 pounds of their beef.

According to an article posted at masslive.com, Lakeside Refrigerated Services of New Jersey produced what could be compromised beef on June 1st under the names of Market Butchers and Thomas Farms.

The beef was sold at Walmart and other stores across the country. The beef is being recalled due to the possible E. coli contamination announced over the weekend by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Routine testing discovered the issue according to the USDA. The bad beef included in the recall includes the establishment number “EST. 46841.”

Masslive.com posted the following packages subject to the recall…

1-pound vacuum packages containing “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef" and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-pound vacuum packages containing four ¼ pound pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-pound vacuum packages containing three 1-pound pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef 93% Lean / 7% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-pound tray packages containing four ¼ pound pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat" and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-pound tray packages containing 10 ¼ pound pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 80% Lean / 20% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-pound vacuum packages containing four ¼ pound pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-pound vacuum packages containing “Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean/24% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

E. coli can cause death in sever cases. It is more likely to cause dehydration, diarrhea, cramps after exposure to the organism. Systems can last up to 8 days. If you believe you have E. coli, you should contact your healthcare provider immediately.

If you need additional information you can call the Lakeside Processing Center at (856) 832-3881.