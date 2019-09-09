9th Annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes Benefit

The ninth annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes benefit walk is taking place on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Corner of Columbus and North Street in downtown Pittsfield. Registration begins at 5pm with the walk to follow at 6pm.

The walk is a fundraiser for the Elizabeth Freeman Center so they can continue their mission which is to combat and prevent domestic violence and domestic abuse.

The Elizabeth Freeman Center offers free and confidential counseling, shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, teen dating violence prevention education, a 24/7 hotline, and more. Each year the center reaches over 5,000 people from almost every city, town and hamlet in Berkshire County and they know they are only scratching the surface.

The Elizabeth Freeman Center has offices in Pittsfield, North Adams, and Great Barrington, and their staff can meet people in safe locations almost anywhere in Berkshire County.

You can signup for the walk and get more information by calling (413) 499-2425 or by going here

(article image taken from the Elizabeth Freeman Center's Facebook page)