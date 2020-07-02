A 4th Of July Sat AM Chat With Franke Previte

Many of us remember a group back in the early 80's, Franke & The Knockouts as their debut album on Millenium Records produced three hit singles "Without You (Not Another Lonely Night)", "You're My Girl" and the top 10 smash "Sweetheart" (which has been deemed their signature song in pop music).

The New Jersey based band was formed by it's lead singer, Frankie Previte, who hails from New Brunswick as they gained international success with their premiere release in 1981. Ironically, they also released their versions of two songs that were featured in the iconic 1987 film "Dirty Dancing" three years earlier and the end result was not very favorable.

When the film was in production, they decided to include a modified version of "Hungry Eyes and "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life" with the latter featured in the final dancing scene that spotlighted Jennifer Grey and the late, great Patrick Swayze. The Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes duet also won an Oscar and Golden Globe for "Best Song" of 1987 and a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with vocals.

You can order a copy of "The Dirty Dancing Demos" and all proceeds will be donated to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to honor Patrick Swayze's memory which remains eternal and everlasting. More details can be found by logging on to The Franke and The Knockouts web site by going here.

