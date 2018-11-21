A Concert To Salute Norman Rockwell

Make plans to stop by The Norman Rockwell Museum during this Thanksgiving holiday weekend as they will celebrate the 75th anniversary of "Four Freedoms" featuring a musical performance entitled "Paintings In Song" this Saturday, November 24th. The show begins at 5:30 pm.

The concert will feature Crescendo, a choral ensemble consisting of soloists, youth singers and instrumentalists led by Berkshire based composer, John Myers and artistic director Christine Gevert as they will spotlight music from the decades when Norman Rockwell's paintings were created as the chorus will bring his characters back to life and they will accompany a unmatched vocal presentation on stage.

The audience can also par take in tours of the museum, visit the local shops and 3 new exhibitions will be available for public viewing prior to the concert. This show is free which is included with your regular museum admission. For more details on planning your day in Stockbridge this Saturday, you can go here or call Crescendo at 1-860-435-4866.