Take A Ride To “Beautiful Becket” In The Berkshires

The 4th of July holiday weekend is right around the corner and there is SO much to do here in our tri-state region as we get ready to celebrate America's 245th birthday. Fortunately, we will escape the blistering hot and humid that closed out the month of June as July will greet us with cooler and bearable temperatures. However, in case of inclement weather, there are lots of indoor family friendly fun events on the docket.

For example, The Becket Arts Center, located at 7 Brooke Hill Road, just off route 8 will present an opening reception of a gallery exhibit featuring the works of Nicole Irene (my fellow admin in the Facebook group "In The Berkshires") Claude Beller, Olwen Dowling, Sam Craig and Kathryn L. Jensen. You can check it out this Saturday, July 3rd from 1 to 4 pm. this assortment of local, fine art will also be on display between the hours of 12 noon and 6 pm every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday until July 19th.

This venue has quite a bit of history as it first opened back in 1855, The Becket Arts Center provides facilities for adults and youths who are able to show their creative artistic savvy as they also host LIVE performances and seminars related to the field. They are partnered with The Becket Atheneum and The Mullen House Education Center.

Get more details on future events by logging on to their web site and LIKE their Facebook page. You can also call them at (413) 623-6635.

