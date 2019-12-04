A Gallery Of Wreaths Awaits You In Stockbridge

The Berkshire Botanical Garden located at the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge, Massachusetts will present their 29th annual Holiday Marketplace this Saturday and Sunday, December 7th and 8th from 10 am to 4 pm at the garden's exhibition hall which will be transformed into an exciting and glistening shopping mecca for all to enjoy.

The 2 day event will feature regional vendors, unique decorations and holiday trimmings including wreaths, garland, flowering plants including paper whites, blue hyacinths, amaryllis, house plants, centerpieces and swags. The garden's youth education staff will also host a children's craft table which will also be a part of this years's exhibit. Live acoustic music will also be featured by some of your favorite local musical acts.

All proceeds from this event will help support the garden's educational and horticultural programs. If you are a member of BBG, discounts will be available on various products and items available for sale between 10 and 11 am on Saturday and you will also receive a complimentary mimosa.

For more information on this event and other future happenings at The Berkshire Botanical Garden, log on to their web site by going here or call (413) 298-3926.

