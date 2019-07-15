Readers Rejoice: Books Await You This Weekend

The Berkshires 3rd annual Jewish Festival of Books will take place from July 18th to the 21st at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire on route 23 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts featuring free and fee based author talks, teachings and readings by nationally and internationally acclaimed writers.

Here is the schedule of events:

Thursday, July 18th (opening night) at 7 pm, author Barry Joseph will present excerpts of his work entitled "Seltzertopia: The Extraordinary Story Of An Ordinary Drink" which translates into the definitive biography of seltzer. Attendees will also be treated to a real bottle siphon bottle of what else, seltzer along with milk and Fox's U-Bet egg cream. A book signing is also on the evening's agenda.

The egg cream "eggstravaganza" is co-sponsored by The Great Barrington Bagel Company on Main Street, Brooklyn Seltzer Boys and Concept Of Art in lenox who will also be offering authentic and artistic seltzer themed prints as portions of all proceeds will benefit the book festival at Hevreh.

Friday, July 19th author Angela Himsel will discuss her memoir "A River Could Be A Tree" immediately following the 5:45 pm Shabbat evening service. This novel traces her journey as one of 11 children growing up in rural Indiana as part of an apocalyptic Christian sect to a Modern Orthodox Jewish woman residing in Manhattan's upper west side. The Jewish Women's Archive is sponsoring this evening's event.

Saturday, July 20th during Shabbat morning services at 10 am, Tova Mirvis and Angela Himsel will present a discussion that will be moderated by The Jewish Women's Archive executive director, Judith Rosenbaum as both women will recount their journeys to and from Modern Orthodoxy as they also explore the powers and complexities of family, community, tradition and finding one's own path and meaning in life. The Jewish Women's Archive is also sponsoring this presentation.

At 12 noon, Tova will discuss her memoir "The Book Of Seperation" which focuses on her abandonment from her Modern Orthodox upbringing as she also leaves both a marriage and the religious community she was a part of and the struggles that are encountered to find her footing in a secular world. This presentation is also brought to you by The Jewish Women's Archive.

Four hours later, Rabbi Leah Rachel Berkowitz will read excerpts from her children's book "The World Needs Beautiful Things" a Biblically inspired exploration of creativity and the arts. Afterwards, adults and children will par take on a found object nature walk at Hevreh's back yard followed by crafting, a hands-on Havdalah and sweet Shabbat treats.

On the final day of festivites, Sunday, July 21st Chef Rossi will present her memoir "The Raging Skillet" as she recounts her revolution against Orthodoxy and the microwave oven as she wound up as one of the most sought after caterers in New York City. this lecture begins at 10 am followed by a luncheon featuring some of her unique recipes.

All festival books will be available for advance purchase at Hevreh and the suthors are available to sign your personal copy after the conclusion of each lecture. Reservations are suggested prior to your attending one or all of the featured presentations. You can log on to Hevreh's web site by going here or phone (413) 528-6378.

