A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington's Select Board will present their Monday evening meeting at Town Hall located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, participants will be able to follow the proceedings on-line via technological means. For more details, log on to the town's web site by going here.

You can access the meeting on Zoom by clicking on this link

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order will take place at approximately 6 pm, followed by an approval of minutes that dates back to July 1st 2020 and includes the latest statements and announcements from the Select Board.

The Town Manager's Report includes updates from the H-W-W and a D-P-U request, improvements to Memorial Field and a grant from The Great Barrington Police Department regarding the targeting of speed enforcement throughout the city and town. and a re-cap of sewer abatements from January 1st to June 30th, 2020.

LICENSES OR PERMITS:

A recommendation to the Zoning Board of Appeals regarding a special permit application from Dan and Jenna Huggins for the expansion of a nonconforming home located at 45 Pearl Street that was filed in accordance with sections 5.5 and 10.4 of the current zoning bylaw.

A recommendation to The Planning Board on a special permit application from Great Barrington Development LLC c/o Jon Halpern in Southfield, Massachusetts for the conversion of a former nursing home located at 148 Maple Avenue to a multifamily use, filed in accordance with sections 8.10 and 10.4 of the zoning bylaw.

A host community agreement for Coastal Cultivars, LLC for a retail marijuana establishment at 454 Main Street.

NEW BUSINESS:

Appointment to the Tree Committee, a wastewater asset and management application, a GB roadway asset plan, crosswalk safety and Railroad Street Dining in 2021 presented by BETA engineering, conversation restriction for property management at 165 Monument Valley Road from BRNC (#16698), A request the Select Board forgive the remaining payment due to a Housing Rehabilitation granted under the FY-14 Great Barrington-Sheffield CDBG Housing Rehabilitation, Select Board License and Permit fees and a vote on the maximum useful life of the departmental equipment being financed with all proceeds of the borrowing authorized by the vote of the Town Meeting that was held on June 22nd 2020.

OLD BUSINESS:

Responses from Parks-Cemeteries-Con-Con regarding the possibilities of a dog park.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

Residents have submitted questions in advance regarding certain topics that were discussed in previous sessions. To submit a question for Monday's upcoming meeting, log on here

The session will conclude with Select Board and media time followed by the standard adjournment.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of the Town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)