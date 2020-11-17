A Preview Of Wednesday’s GB Select Board Meeting

Great Barrington's Select Board will hold a special Select Board meeting on Wednesday, November 18th at Town Hall located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants will only be able to follow the proceedings on-line via technological means. For more details, log on to the Town's web site by going here

You can access the meeting on Zoom by clicking on this link

WEBINAR ID: 836 9969 4636 PASSCODE: 117700

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY): (929) 205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order will take place at approximately 6 pm with The Select Board announcements and statements plus a re-cap of the Town Manager's Report.

NEW BUSINESS:

An asset management Wastewater application followed by a discussion and final vote.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

Residents have submitted questions in advance regarding certain topics that were discussed in previous sessions. To submit a question for Monday's upcoming meeting, log on here for more details.

CONVENE INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The Select Board's Chair Declaration includes a motion and vote to meet in executive session pursuant for purposes to discuss the discipline and discussion of or complaints or charges brought against a public officer. employee, staff member or individual (GBHA). A request was also submitted to the Board with a motion not to return in the direction of an open session at the conclusion of this week's Executive Session.

A final roll call vote precedes the adjournment.

A reminder: the next Select Board meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

