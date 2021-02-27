A Recap Of This Past Saturday’s Trading Post

1) A listener from "Lovely Lee" has a copper canister vacuum cleaner and 10 16 inch chains for a steel chainsaw with 2 bars. Both items are priced at $50 a piece, firm. For more details, call (413) 243-2551.

2) Vinnie checked in from Great Barrington as he has a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar for $500, firm and a Vox amplifier firmly priced at $200. Take both items for only $700. To inquire further, call (413) 329-4438.

3) A listener from Great Barrington is looking for a small dining room table with 4 chairs. if you can help her out in this quest, call (413) 281-7074.

4) Donna in Great Barrington STILL has some awesome furniture for sale including a queen size sleeper sofa, a rocker recliner, a maple end table end and one lamp all available for best offer. Give her a call at (413) 528-2085.

5) Tom from South Egremont has a pair of items including a Walter A. Wood cast iron tractor implement seat that was made in Hoosick Falls, New York back in the 1800's for ONLY $125 and a brush hog 3 point hitch 6 foot cut mower for $600. He will also accept best offer on both of these items. For more information, phone (413) 528-0076.

6) Lynn "the bird lady" from Sheffield has 9 zebra finches, free of charge a pair of female canaries for $30 a piece, hand made scarves in assorted colors also for $30 a piece and scarves in assorted colors, only $20 a piece. If interested, call her at 1-860-318-5869.

7) Our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart STILL has assorted strollers for sale. He'll take best offer on each of these items. Call (413) 464-5363.

8) Your Trading Post host, Ron Carson is STILL looking for a vintage AM ONLY Zenith OR General Electric clock radio from the 1960's. Must be in excellent condition and in good working order. Call (413) 528-0860 during regular business hours to discuss a reasonable price.