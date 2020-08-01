A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Housatonic has a 10 inch laser vision portar cable saw available for $125 and 3 terra conna 14, 18 and 20 inch clay pots. Take the trio for only $25. For more details, call (413) 274-6131.

2) Cindy checked in from Great Barrington. She has a 2002 Volkswagen Newby with 83 thousand miles. The vehicle has new tires, a battery and recently passed inspection for the incredible price of $3,900 or she'll take best offer. Give her a call at 1-860-671-0985.

3) A listener from Egremont has a pair of items including an 84 inch wide and 93 inch long aluminum body for a pick-up truck for $1,000 or best offer and a 7 and a half foot western plow for the firm price of $500. For more information, phone (413) 717-0272.

4) Robert from "Lovely Lee" has a Kirby upright vacuum cleaner with various parts and attachments available for only $400 or he'll take best offer. If interested, call (413) 427-7351.

5) Louie from Alford has a John Deere X-530 ATV garden tractor with Kawasaki engine, power steering, hydraulic lift and new tires. call to negotiate a price and a brand new heavy duty shop vac, firmly priced at $100. He also has a pair of FREE items including a 6 foot aluminum truck cap for a small pick-up truck and a 6 foot ladder rack. To inquire further, call (413) 329-9465.

6) A listener from Sheffield is looking to buy or swap a recumbent exercise bike and he wants to swap a lawn mower or a snow blower. For more details, call (413) 229-7796.

7) Lucky 7 from Great Barrington has a heavy oak church pew available for only $100 or she will take a "possible best offer". Call 1-516-695-4626.

8) Vinnie from Sheffield has 10 gallons of Benjamin Moore house paint in assorted colors. Take the whole set for $400 or best offer. You can check in with him at (413) 329-4438.