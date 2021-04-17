A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Great Barrington has a GREAT deal for you as she has a living room set with a chair and ottoman available for the incredible price of $50 or best offer. if you are interested, call (413) 528-0451 to arrange for a pick-up.

2) Another listener also checked in from Great Barrington as she has a black Boston rocker with gold stenciling available for best offer. To inquire further, phone (413) 528-0263.

3) Pierre checked in from "Lovely Lenox" (he relocated from "Beautiful Becket) as he is STILL looking for a storage shed and vintage advertising signs especially in the form of thermometers and clocks that advertise a certain product. If you can assist him in his quest, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.

4) Our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart STILL has an assortment of strollers available for BEST offer. To inquire further, call (413) 464-5363.

5) Your Trading Post host, Ron Carson is STILL looking for an early 1960's vintage only General Electric OR Zenith clock radio. Give me a call at WSBS during regular business hours (1-413-528-0860) and if you have a receiver that is in excellent condition and working order, I can discuss a negotiable price.

