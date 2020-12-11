A Spike Sequel Is In The Works

One of fiction's funniest canines is taking the literary world by storm. I am currently in the process of following "The Adventures Of Spike The Wonder Dog" as the English bull terrier narrates his journey in the realm of pop culture fame alongside his master, Bud as the story continues to provide a series of twists and turns.

The pair embarks on an endless stream of mind-boggling adventures. This is truly an entertaining piece of literature and what if I told you that a continuation of newfound adventures is on the horizon. Upon confirmation, the books author, Bill Boggs in the works of providing us with more fun-filled moments in the upcoming sequel that stars his four-legged protagonist and we'll get the inside scoop on this new venture on YOUR Home Town Station.

As a native New Yorker, I am very familiar with Bill Boggs. The Emmy Award winning TV talk show host graced the small screen with his "Midday LIVE" show that aired on Metromedia's WNEW-TV, channel 5 (prior to when the station became a Fox affiliate) as I was honored to be in attendance when he taped his program on various occasions. The studios were located at East 67th Street on Manhattan's East side within walking distance from my days when I attended Hunter College. I call that a nice break from my daily educational regimen (and it truly was).

Bill's other accomplishments include two other books. His first novel, "At First Sight" was published back in 1980 and was optioned for a screenplay based on his life. 12 years ago, Harper/Collins also published his well-received effort, "Got What It Takes" focuses on interviews with highly successful people. He was also instrumental in presenting an Off-Broadway play in The Big Apple, "Talk Show Confidential" and produced ground breaking TV series including the creation of cable's Court TV, "Comedy Tonight" and "The Morton Downey Jr. Show".

Currently, Bill serves as a correspondent for the PBS TV show, "My Generation" and is an established comedy writer and professional speaker. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he is calling the friendly confines of sunny Florida as his home base alongside his companion, Lady Jane Rothchild, This new novel is a work in progress and we invite you to tune in this Saturday morning for the latest update on Spike and his forthcoming adventures.

