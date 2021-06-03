A Series Of Summer Virtual Concerts In GB

The Aston Magna Foundation in Great Barrington has been idle last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have returned in full force with a variety of FREE performances featuring some of the finest pieces in baroque and classical music. These shows will STILL be presented on a virtual basis as you can access the shows and obtain more information by logging on their web site

The 1st pair of shows are brought to you in conjunction with The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington. You can access these 2 performances on the Mahaiwe web site by going here.

Here is the complete summer schedule in detail:

SUNDAY, JUNE 13TH: "Early Duos for Fortepiano & Violin". Sylvia Berry and Daniel Stepner will feature musical selections from Mozart, Bach and Beethoven. This performance begins at 7 pm.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27TH: "Mozart: the String Trios" features Daniel Stepner, Marcus Thompson and Jacques Lee Wood will perform various selections from the legendary composer. Showtime is set for 7 pm.

The month of July features a quartet of concerts that will take place at St. James Place on Main Street in Great Barrington:

SATURDAY, JULY 3RD: "Three French Masters" will entertain audiences worldwide featuring musical selections from Marais, LeClair and Forqueray. The line-up features Daniel Stepner, Laura Jeppesen, Catherine Liddell and Michael Sponseller as this concert features instruments of high fashion including the harpsichord, theorbo and baroque violins. You can log on to this show at approximately 7 pm.

SATURDAY, JULY 10TH: "An Evening With Monteverdi" features vocal performances by Aaron Sheehan and Jason McStoots. Adam Pearl and Cameron Welke join in on the fun plus Daniel Stepner and Laura Jeppesen also contribute their talents for this 7 pm performance.

SATURDAY, JULY 17TH: "Songs and Sonatas of Henry Purcell" will be spotlighted as the 7 o'clock show features an array of local talent including Soprano Kristen Watson, and baritone David McFerrin. Daniel Stepner, Julie Leven, Laura Jeppesen and Catherine Liddell will also provide instrumental accompaniment.

SATURDAY, JULY 24TH: A year ago, the milestone event to honor one of classical music's best was postponed as performers will honor Ludwig Von Beethoven on his 251 st birthday. The cast includes a quartet of fine talent including Daniel Stepner, Jason fisher, Julie Leven and Jacques Lee Wood as they will favor their audience with Beethoen's "Eyeglass Duo" in C Minor with selected movements which includes The Grosse Fuge.

Keep in mind, there is no cost to view these concerts as on-line audience members should make a nominal donation with ALL proceeds to assist in the underwriting of these recordings that will present future performances of this caliber. For more details, call (413) 528-3595.