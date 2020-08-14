A Virtual Performance Courtesy Of Tanglewood

A virtual video stream featuring The Best of Tanglewood On Parade will be available for viewing on Tuesday, August 18th at 8 pm. The presentation will spotlight previous concerts by The Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, Tanglewood's Festival Chorus and Boston's Symphony Children's Choir. James Taylor will emcee these festivities as viewers will be able to revisit his appearances with legendary conductor John Williams and the reprise of James Burton's "The Lost Words".

Other notable conductors include Andris Nelsons, Keith Lockhart, James Burton and a special archival performance by Seiji Ozawa. The program can be downloaded by logging on to Tanglewood's web site and it will be available for viewing until August 25th.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of ALL LIVE performances this summer which included James Taylor's annual 4th of July concert as he agreed to host these memorable moments which will give audiences the opportunity to relive some of the finest moments presented at the iconic Berkshire county stage. The legendary singer's sold-out shows have been a staple since he first appeared at Tanglewood back in 1974 and since then, he has performed a total of 29 live shows in Stockbridge.

Donors can also contribute in support of the 2020 Tanglewood on-line festival. You will receive complimentary access to all remaining programs and they'll receive a special invitation for a virtual event that is scheduled for Sunday, August 23rd. Use this link to make your contribution or text GIVE by calling (857) 425-8063.

