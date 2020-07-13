Aberdales Explodes Past Berkshire Bank Thanks to Liam Smith

Great Barrington Little League

Liam Smith wasted no opportunities at the plate on Thursday, driving in six on three hits to lead Aberdales past Berkshire Bank 12-5 this past Thursday. Liam drove in runs on a singles in the first, second, and third innings.

Berkshire Bank tied the game at 4 with an explosive first inning. The big inning for the bankers was capped off by clutch hitting by Caden Boehm and Brendan Merwin.

Aberdales took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning on Smith’s two out singled which scored Jackson Heaton and John Ireland, Max Wood then delivered a single on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Cian Bose from second. Aberdales then opened the game up with a five run third. Bose, Dom Cualutti, Smith , and August Luf each drove in runs during the inning.

Luf earned his second win of the year, allowing five hits and four runs over two innings, while striking out five and walking one. Wood and Sean Fenig entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game.

Aberdales tallied 15 hits in the contest. Wood, Smith, Ireland, and Cole Kennedy each racked up multiple hits for Aberdales. Max Wood led Aberdales with four hits in four at bats. Berkshire Bank racked up eight hits and were led by Mario Zerbato, Jake Williams, and Caden Boehm who each collected multiple hits for the Bankers.