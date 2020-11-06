The 84th Annual John S. Watson Christmas Fund has raised its fundraising goal to $30,000 this year due to the increased need in Southern Berkshire County. As noted in a media release, the Watson Fund aims to make the holiday season a bit more joyous by providing food and clothing certificates to many families across the Southern Berkshires and needs your help once again in order to fulfill the needs of our community.

With the hopes of raising $30,000, the Watson Fund is now accepting donations at all Berkshire Bank South County branches.

Founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, the Fund has grown considerably over the years. In 2019, the Fund served a total of 766 people by providing 243 families with food certificates and 351 children with clothing certificates. Both food and clothing certificates are mailed out in early December to accommodate each family’s needs in time for the holidays.

Donations to the Fund can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County or by mail to Berkshire Bank at 244 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund. Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards,” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio. In addition, the Watson Fund’s annual WSBS Radio-Thon will be held the morning of Monday, Dec. 7 for those wishing to contribute through the Radio-Thon.