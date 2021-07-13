As you may already know, each weekday morning at 8:50, WSBS hosts the Morning Challenge where we ask a trivia question or play a piece of audio etc. and the correct caller with the correct answer is automatically in the running to win a $25 gift card to The Shop in South Egremont. We have been making winners galore and they have been using their gift cards at The Shop.

Guess What?

We have a bonus opportunity for you to win a $25 gift card to The Shop. Beginning Monday morning, July 19 through Friday, July 23 we'll send out an app alert at 8:30 which will feature a daily trivia question. When you see that question appear on your phone/mobile device, you'll want to call the studio at (413) 528-0860. The first caller in with the correct answer will automatically be in the running to win the gift card which we will award to one grand prize winner on Friday. Please note, we will announce the qualifier and answer to the question on air, but the only way you'll find out about the daily question initially, is by receiving the app alert/trivia question on your device.

Get our free mobile app

So, if you don't have the free WSBS app, make sure you download it now so you can participate in the contest. It's also important that you allow notifications from WSBS because if that function is not turned on, you wont see the app alert/daily question come through and you'll miss your opportunity. It's App-Solute Trivia and good luck from your friends at WSBS.

