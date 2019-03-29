Amy Ryan Will Be In House For Our WSBS Sat AM Chat

Amy Ryan and her band have established a loyal and strong following throughout New York's capital region. They have received accolades as winners of the capital region blues network's qualifying competition a few years ago and afterwards representing upstate New York at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee.

The 5 piece band features guitarist Richard Green, Sean Allen on bass, keyboard player Ed Stein and Derrick Rodgers plays a mean set of drums to complement every tune on their agenda which presents a great mix of country and blues. A reminder, you can see Amy and company as they will be performing LIVE this Saturday night at The Firefly Restaurant on Church Street in Lenox, Massachusetts. The show begins at 8 pm.

Now is your chance to sample the fare prior to the concert as Amy will join Ron Carson LIVE in studio on this weekend's Saturday morning chat which airs at 10:05 am on WSBS immediately following The Trading Post. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, and listen LIVE on line by going here . You can also access the chat by downloading the FREE WSBS app at your local app store to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile advice. Listen on Amazon Alexa enabled devices and check us out on Google Home. Complete instructions and set-up details available by clicking on the links at www.wsbs.com

If you would like to familiarize yourself more with Amy and her entourage, log on to their web site by going here