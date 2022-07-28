This veteran performer's musical career has spanned over six decades. Last year, she released her 43rd album entitled "Let's Get Happy Together" as this musical effort was nominated for a Grammy award in the category of Best Acoustic Blues Album. And as we speak, Maria Muldaur has embarked on a Mid Summer East Coast Swing with stops in Baltimore, Maryland, Somers Point, New Jersey, West Kingston, Rhode Island and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The tour continues this weekend with a late afternoon 5 o'clock Saturday concert on July 30th at a popular venue located in Pawling, New York.

Maria teams up with her "Red Hot Bluesiana Band" as they will perform at Daryl's House which is owned by Daryl Hall, one half of The Dynamic Duo best known to all as Hall and Oates. He also spends time at his residence in the Town of Northeast also in neighboring Dutchess county. His popular restaurant and LIVE music club is located south on route 22.

(Maria Muldaur album cover courtesy of Warner Brothers Music Group)

Maria will deliver an upbeat show and some of her classic selections will also be featured on the musical agenda including the 1974 Top 5 hit "Midnight At The Oasis" which to this day remains a fan favorite. The song is STILL near and dear to me as it is one of my ALL TIME favorites 70's tunes and I am SO proud to have played this iconic recording on the radio for decades. By now, I've lost count as to how many times it was featured on my broadcasts, but it STILL resonates very well to this day plus I crank up the volume when heard on the car radio or in the CD player. If you ask me. that's a TRUE definition of "timeless music".

