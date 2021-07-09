Join Us For A Chat With Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Nephew

It's been over three decades since we lost a musical legend. When the news surfaced on the untimely passing of Stevie Ray Vaughan in 1990, the musical world and those who followed his brilliant career were stunned beyond belief. I remember hearing the devastating story during the 11 o'clock news and since I worked at a soft rock based adult contemporary format, I was unable to do an on-air tribute to this musical genius.

I had the luxury of playing such songs as "Pride and Joy", "Crossfire", "The Things I Used To Do" and his rocking rendition of the nursery rhyme "Mary Had A Little Lamb" when hosting a classic rock show in Connecticut (Thank you Rusty Mottola) it meant so much for me to spotlight his music.

The legacy of Stevie Ray continues to this day as his nephew, Tyrone Vaughan captures the flavor of his uncle's unforgettable sound as his influence is credited by an assortment of blues musicians. The great Muddy Waters gave him a harmonica (how cool is that!) and his famous uncle presented him at age 5 with his first 2 guitars and the rest is history, for sure!

Tyrone's mission has never been to emulate Stevie Ray, but he has instilled the basic fundamentals that were taught to him as he jams with an assortment of funk, blues, rock and soul music. He truly makes magic with his prized Stratocasters that were given to him at an early age as his passion for music shows in every concert as his aim is to entertain his loyal audience in his own unique form.

His father is Stevie Ray's brother, Jimmy Vaughan who was a member of The Fabulous Thunderbirds as they are best known for their 1986 hit single "Tuff Enuff" (I remember playing this tune when it was brand spanking new and blasted it in the studio while even doing my version of "air guitar". Lucky for me, this occurred during off-peak hours on overnights and weekends. Sorry, no viral video is available)

Tyrone co-wrote a song "Without You" (not a cover of Harry Nilsson's classic 1972 ballad)and played guitar with his father in Jimmy's 2001 LP, "Do You Get The Blues?" and has shared the stage with musical legends Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, John Popper of Blues Traveler, Pinetop Perkins, David Grissom and The Robert Randolph Band. He also graced the cover of Rockstar magazine in 2015. His career began as a member of the band Breedlove and the LP "Downtime" played a pivotal role in his singing, song writing and guitar playing.

Tyler won a Grammy award in 2001 and was inducted into The Texas Blues Hall-Of-Fame 2 years ago. You can learn more about this talented performer by checking in to his web site by going here. He will check in LIVE with Ron Carson on the Saturday edition of "Let's Talk" immediately following the 9 o'clock news.

The segment begins with a special introduction from Sheffield's Thom Reed whose legacy is embodied at the town's UFO Monument Park and is the founder of Miami Models in South Beach as he stages and previews Tyrone's appearance on YOUR Home town Station, followed by comments from Tyrone's cousin, Josh prior to when our special guest takes the airwaves for am memorable and spirited chat on WSBS.

(The following information and photo image used by permission courtesy of Tyrone Vaughan's web site for on-air and on-line usage)