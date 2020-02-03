Another Exciting Week OF High School Hoops On WSBS

We are YOUR home for local youth sports throughout the tri-state region as we will present coverage of 4 high school basketball games on WSBS. First up, the Lee girls are home to Mount Greylock for a Monday night match-up here in south county. Our next game will take air on Tuesday evening as the Mount Everett boys will host Mount Greylock in Sheffield.

Coverage continues with Thursday night's contest as THE Lee girls travel south to Mount Everett and on Friday evening, the Monument Mountain girls are home to take on Drury.

Our pre-game shows take air at approximately 6:50 pm and the tip-off for each of these games is set for 7 pm. Jack Passetto has the call for all these games on YOUR Home Town Station, 860 AM and 94.1 FM. You can also listen on-line by going here or by downloading the FREE WSBS app at your local app store and Google Play and while you are on our web site, go to the black trending bar on the home page and you can get set-up instructions to access all our programming via Google Home or Amazon Alexa enabled devices.