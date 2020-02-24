Post-Season Hoops On YOUR Home Town Station

We are YOUR home for local youth sports ALL season long and now a round of post-season action awaits you on WSBS. The LIVE action begins this evening as a quartet of games in the Western Mass Division 4 contests gets under way in the Bay State as The Lee Wildcats girls squad will host St. Mary's here in south county and coverage will begin tonight with the pre-game show at 6:50 pm. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm.

In boys action, our local team from up the hill here in Great Barrington, Monument Mountain's Spartans will entertain Palmer on Tuesday evening as the Western Mass Division 3 contests also commence. Pre-game also takes air at 6:50 pm and tip-off is also set for 7 pm.

As always, Jack Passetto has the call for each and every game here on 860 AM and 94.1 FM. You can also listen LIVE on line by going here and while you are on our web site, get step-by-step instructions to receive our programming via Google Home or Amazon Alexa enabled devices. Plus, you can download our FREE WSBS app to your Smart Phone, tablet or mobile device at your local app store or Google Play as you're able to take us along whenever you're on the GO.