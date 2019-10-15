Another Knosh & Knowledge Session Awaits You In Great Barrington

Hevreh of Southern Berkshire located at 270 State Road will present another edition of Knosh and Knowledge featuring best-selling author Alice Hoffman as she will discuss her latest novel "The World That We Knew' on Friday, October 18th. The discussion begins at 10:45 am, it's free and open to the public. This south county event is proudly presented by The Berkshires Jewish federation.

After the chat, she will take questions from the audience and sign copies of her latest book which will also be available for purchase. Alice Hoffman is best known for writing over 30 works of fiction including "The Rules Of Magic", "The Marriage Of Opposites", "Practical Magic" (which was also released as a major motion picture in 1998), "The Red Garden", "Here On Earth" (a top pick from Oprah's book club), "The Museum Of Extraordinary Things" and "The Dovekeepers".

This presentation will be followed by a buffet lunch as advance reservations and prepayment of $11 are both required if you plan to attend. Space is limited as you must call (413) 442-4360 extension 10.

