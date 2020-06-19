Anson Williams Will Chat With Ron Carson This Sat AM

Anson Williams is best known as Warren "Potsie" Weber in the iconic TV series "Happy Days" which premiered on ABC-TV back in January of 1974 and was one of the main characters who stayed with the series until it left the prime-time airwaves in 1983. He beat out John Travolta for this coveted role as the New Jersey native created another memorable TV character, Vinnie Barbarino in "Welcome Back, Kotter" which also aired on ABC.

"Happy Days" was initially introduced as a segment in the ABC sketch comedy "Love, American Style" in 1972 and is still popular in reruns worldwide as MeTV is bringing audiences back to Arnold's Drive-In so they can "rock around the clock" and spend quality time with these beloved characters who brought us family friendly fun and instilled morals, ethics and values in each unique episode that was presented on the small screen.

After the show went off the air, Anson shifted his talents to directing and calling the shots behind the camera for various TV shows. He is also a recognized philanthropist and business man who also raises awareness about the 4 Driving D's (distracted, drunk, drugged and drowsy) after a near fatal accident prompted him to insure healthier and happier days for families by saving lives with the creation of an all-natural stimulant known plainly as "Alert Drops" which keeps drivers from falling asleep at the wheel. This natural spray was a collaboration between Anson and his uncle, Dr. Henry Heimlich, father of the Heimlich Maneuver and this topic will be discussed further during his appearance on WSBS.

He also re-recorded a song he made famous on "Happy Days" to comfort children during the COVID-19 pandemic as he combined his talent with Jimmy Dunne to release a updated version of "Pump Your Blood" also subtitled "Wash Your Hands" as he wants youngsters to be aware of proper hygiene and to protect themselves in a fun and effective way. We'll hopefully have him hum a few bars of this revamped version which is sure to bring back memories.

Anson recently reunited with his co-star Don Most (Ralph Malph) as they portrayed brothers in the dramatic comedy entitled "Harvest Time" which made it's premiere on You Tube back on April 1st. He also directed the film which remains available on demand and is being well-received by his fans worldwide.

(Photo image of "Happy Days" cast courtesy of Anson Williams Facebook page)