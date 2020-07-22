Approximately 100 U.S. Flags Stolen in GB

From the Great Barrington Police Department

Police are investigating the theft of approximately 100 U.S. Flags from the town park at the intersection of State Road and Main Street. The Department of Public Works reported the theft on July 15. The flags were posted in honor of the July 4th holiday. The park is home to the beautiful large letters GB made of evergreen bushes that adorn the beginning of Main Street. Police are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact them at (413) 528-0307.