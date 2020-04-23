Are The One Way Aisles Effective?

I have noticed the arrows that now set up a one way lane in the grocery and department stores etc. due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Are customers following them and are they useful? I ask because I actually do my shopping during the special designated hours (due to my kidney transplant I am considered immune-compromised) and during that time there is very little traffic in the stores. I have to admit that if I'm in an aisle and nobody else is in that aisle, sometimes I travel in the wrong direction out of convenience. Yes I am guilty...lol.

So I'm wondering in the heat of the day when traffic is busier, are people following the direction of the arrows and what is your take on this new procedure in the stores? Are you for or against it?

