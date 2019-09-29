Assault of Female Student Reported to Local Police

Chief William Walsh reports that Great Barrington police along with state police detectives assigned to the district attorneys office are investigating a reported assault of a female student in a wooded trail near the Simon's Rock campus on Alford Road.

A medical call on Friday afternoon resulted in the 18 year old student being transported to Berkshire Medical Center with non life threatening injuries. The incident is being actively investigated by both agencies and at this time it is believed that there is no threat to the campus community or the community at large. School officials and Great Barrington police are taking extra precautions to ensure campus safety is of the highest priority. Police have been in contact with college leadership and off duty officers are assisting camera security with patrols this weekend.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on-air use)