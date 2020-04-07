Attention Small Businesses

Right now the Small Business Administration (SBA) is accepting applications for the Paycheck Protection Program.

This is a key program of the CARES Act meant to help businesses keep their employees on payroll for at least the next 8 weeks by providing forgivable loan funds that can be used for payroll, group health benefits/insurance premiums, rent/mortgage payments, utilities, and interest on certain debt obligations.

Practically all small businesses with fewer than 500 employees, both for-profit and nonprofit, are eligible for this program; including self-employed and independent contractors. Applications must be facilitated through your financial institution (bank, lender, credit union) and will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is no fee to apply, but you MUST apply through a financial institution.

