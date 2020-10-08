Creative Economy COVID-19 Impact Survey Launched

1Berkshire, MASS MoCA’s Assets for Artists program, and Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation are seeking information from the leadership of creative economy institutions, businesses, and organizations, as well as from individual artists and creatives in the Berkshires. This effort aims to focus on the specific trends, challenges, needs, and opportunities related to the creative economy in the Berkshires, and also to help inform further strategic actions to support and bolster this core sector of our regional economic landscape.

As we look at how the region moves through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now working to build in a new layer of our Berkshire Blueprint 2.0 that directly addresses the new, emergent, and highlighted needs raised through the pandemic... With so much of our economy being driven by the Creative Cluster outlined in our Blueprint, we really need to know what is being experienced at all levels within the creative economy so we can address those needs in a robust way collectively. ~ Benjamin Lamb, director of economic development at 1Berkshire

Organizations involved in this partnership have been addressing the needs of the creative economy for years, but through the COVID-19 pandemic it became clear that collaborating on a robust data collection process would be key to strategic action going forward. These efforts include but are not limited to informing a COVID-19 addendum to the Berkshire Blueprint 2.0, targeted advocacy to state and national organizations, and tactical work with key stakeholders in the region to build the necessary physical and organizational infrastructure to support the Creative Economy and community engagement through the arts in the region.

We know that artists and creative businesses have been among the hardest hit by this financial and public health crisis, but current data, and actual stories, will help us make the case in Boston for continued investment in arts businesses at this critical time, and will help economic development leaders to formulate new strategies to re-strengthen this important sector of the Berkshire economy. ~ Blair Benjamin, director of Assets for Artists

From individual artists to cornerstone creative and cultural institutions, this survey aims to collect meaningful information across the spectrum of participants in the Creative Cluster. The information garnered will be distilled and included in a new Berkshire Blueprint 2.0 COVID-19 Addendum, and will also be used by the partnering organizations to take tactical actions and approaches that support this sector in our region.

Our region's abundant arts and cultural activities and organizations drive tourism, boost the economy and strengthen community engagement. We encourage all the nonprofits, arts-related businesses and self-employed workers who form the powerful engine of our creative economy to make their voices heard and help chart a path forward by completing this survey. ~ Peter Taylor, president of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation

This survey is currently live and accepting responses. The organizations ask that participants complete the survey by Friday, Oct. 16, so that they can begin using the information as soon as possible. The survey should take between 7-10 minutes to complete.

To access the survey, please go to https://forms.gle/1zrbgoosJzQmCZSG8 and for more information or questions, contact the 1Berkshire Economic Development team at EconomicDev@1berkshire.com.