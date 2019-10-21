Available Items from Saturday’s Radio Auction

The 'Great Radio Auction' took place this past Saturday on WSBS and it was a big hit! If you missed the auction, you missed out on some awesome bargains, steals and deals. However, we do have some good news for you. Below is a list of available items. If you are interested in purchasing any of these items, call us at 413-528-0860 and secure the item(s) with a credit card and then you can come pick up your item(s) at the WSBS studios on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. Here's what is currently available:

- $50 Ski Butternut gift card, you pay: $36

-$25 certificate to Chocolate Springs Cafe, you pay: $18

- $50 certificate to Firefly Restaurant, You pay: $28

- $25 certificate to the Misty Moonlight Diner, You pay: $17

- $50 certificate to Stadium System, You pay: $30

- $50 certificate to Wildflowers Florist, You pay: $25

-Berkshire Mountain Distillers - Tour for 4 - Total Retail Value: $40, you pay $20

- Kwik Print - Five Full Personalized Color Calendars - Total Retail Value: $100, you pay: $50

- $50 certificate to Sheffield Pottery, You pay: $25

- $50 certificate to KJ Nosh @ Greenock Country Club Certificate, You pay: $25