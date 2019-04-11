Banding Together For Trevor

On February 26th Trevor Cobb was riding his dirt bike near Ocotillo Wells, Carolina when he suffered a mishap and could not feel anything from his chest down. He was airlifted to Palm Springs Hospital where he was diagnosed with a major injury to his spinal cord and rib fractures. He was then transported to Riverside Hospital where his surgery on March 1st was successful in stabilizing his spine with a pair of rods.

Trevor's road to recovery will be lengthy in nature as he has been moved to a rehabilitation facility and will remain there for several months before he is able to return home. The good news was after the results of an Asia test that evaluated the severity of his injuries, Trevor received an A meaning he has complete lack of motor and sensory function below the level of injury, but those patients given this prognosis have a greater chance of walking again in the immediate future as Trevor's spirits remain high and he is prepared to take on some of the tough challenges he'll be facing.

Now you can assist in this worthy cause to help this young man during these trying times that await him by attending a benefit event that will be held at The Great Barrington VFW on Saturday, April 20th from 1 to 7 pm. Tickets are $25 per person and they can be purchased locally at The GB VFW, Jake Hunter's Barber Shop, Cove Bowling Lanes and the Well all located in Great Barrington. You can also get tickets by contacting Kathy Stevens, Justin Hyland and Charlie Pease.

A spaghetti and meatballs dinner will also be served with salad, bread and dessert and a raffle will also take place at 5:30 to assist in this all-important fund raiser. Live music will also feature performances by area local bands including Southern Rain, Shyne, John Jameson and Universal Set.

Come on over and spend part of your weekend by assisting Trevor in his quest to walk again. It's your chance to pay it forward in high fashion as every dollar that is contributed gets him closer to heading back home to the beautiful Berkshires.