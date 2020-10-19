Berkshire Education Task Force Receives $15,000 Shot in the Arm

Berkshire United Way has contributed $15,000 to the Berkshire Education Task Force’s Remote Learning Initiative that links the eight school districts committed to using the digital platform Canvas, with a Commons. This initiative supports consistent, equitable, high-quality remote experiences for students, while digitally connecting educators across the county. The Commons serves as an accessible digital gathering space for content, training, and resources, and a place where educators and community partners can share, exchange, collaborate, and innovate.

Candace Winkler, Berkshire United Way president and CEO had the following to say about the initative:

This investment in the Commons enables the nonprofits we support to engage with students, educators, and families during this remote learning period and lays the groundwork for collaboration and course sharing beyond this public health crisis.

Jake Eberwein, project manager of The Berkshire County Education Taskforce said the following:

The Berkshire County Education Taskforce is pleased to partner with Berkshire United Way on the Berkshire Remote Learning Initiative. Their generosity helps us to support our school districts in delivering the highest quality remote learning experience for our students.

About Berkshire United Way

Berkshire United Way ignites the collective power of individuals and organizations to build a stronger community together. The orhanization magnifies contributions to make lasting, postive change right here in the Berkshires. BUW are committed to supporting individuals and strengthening families where they live, work and play. You can learn about BUW by going here.

About The Berkshire County Education Task Force

BCETF is dedicated to developing community-informed solutions to regional challenges facing public education. By strengthening public education infrastructure, BCETF endeavors to generate positive outcomes for their students, respond to the fiscal realities of their communities, and bolster the economic vitality of the Berkshire region. You can learn more about BCETF by going here.