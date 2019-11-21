Beryl Jolly Departs From The Mahaiwe

A major announcement from The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington: Executive Director Beryl Jolly will step down from her current position at the end of 2019. She has led the Mahaiwe for 15 years as some of her major accomplishments included overseeing the theater's restoration and launching their year round programming seasons.

Jolly announced in a press release that "it has been a privelege and joy to shepherd The Mahaiwe Performing Art Center's growth and development over the last decade and a half. During this time we completed a challenging and important restoration, established dynamic and memorable year-round programming, eliminated all debt and built our first cash reserve and have become a vital cultural resource for diverse audiences".

She also mentioned that "it has been a pleasure to partner with board chairs Lola Jaffe, Maggie Buchwald, Margaret Deutsch and the board as a whole. together we've been courageous, responsible and responsive to the Berkshire community. It has also been a joy to work with the Mahaiwe's smart, caring and dedicated staff who keep the doors open 140 nights a year and skillfully manage the theater's resources and communications".

Jolly reiterated she she was proud of the work that was accomplished and now it's time to take on new challenges and adventures as The jewel-box landmark is well positioned to thrive and grow in many ways and is currently listed on The National Register of Historic Places.

Since her arrival in Great Barrington back in 2005, over 500 thousand audiences have attended world class LIVE performances, international H-D broadcasts, classic monthly movies and community gatherings, a membership base that has exceeded over 1,200 people and massive fund-raising campaigns which have raised over 20 million dollars to complete the theater's restoration.

In 2020, Jolly will stay with The Mahaiwe as she will move into a consulting role as a replacement for Executive Director has yet to be announced. She will also assist in the transition period to acclamate her future successor.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center for on-air and on-line usage. Photo of Beryl Jolly courtesy of Berkshire Trade and Commerce)