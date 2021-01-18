A Series Of Free Virtual Opera Lectures Await You

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts has been the year round presenter of world class music, theater, dance and has been instrumental in showing classic films on their gigantic silver screen. Over 22 thousand students from 73 schools have benefited from attending school time performances and residencies here in the southern Berkshires and neighboring regions in north western Connecticut and eastern New York.

Since 2005, the venue has hosted over 1,500 events and over a half million people have walked through it's doors, but this abruptly came to a halt last March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Mahaiwe has since gone into the virtual world of presenting top quality entertainment to it's audiences locally and world wide.

A series of FREE virtual lectures will be presented on-line for classical music lovers as The Mahaiwe has joined forces with New York's Metropolitan Opera House as composer and librettist Scott Everly will host these oncoming presentations on selected Sundays in the upcoming months. His fresh approach to the genre has garnered a loyal, world wide following as he has also sold out similar classes at The Julliard School's evening Division.

Here is the schedule to log on and par take in these informative lectures which begin at 5:30 pm. You can access the link by logging on to the Mahaiwe's web site by going here

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24TH

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH AND 21ST

SUNDAY: MARCH 7TH AND 21ST

SUNDAY: APRIL 4TH AND 18TH

SUNDAY: MAY 2ND AND 16TH

For more information OR to pre-register you can also call The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center's Box office at (413) 528-0100 Wednesday through Saturday between the hours of 12 noon and 4 pm.

