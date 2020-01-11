Car Fire on Christian Hill Road (photos)

Shortly before noon on Friday Jan. 10, GBFD was dispatched to a reported car fire on Christian Hill Road. After a quick knock down of the fire the GBFD were able to save the groceries and other items from the car before flowing water and extinguishing the fire. The road was closed for a short time with the assistance of the GBPD while the fire was put out and the vehicle towed away. The elderly couple in the car was transported to Fairview Hospital by a private vehicle for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation.

(Information and article image taken from the GBFD Facebook Page)