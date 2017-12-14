Cash Calendar Winners Raking In Extra $ This Holiday Season!

Residents in the local community and beyond have been lucky to win some extra cash this holiday season via the "Great Barrington Rotary Lotto Cash Calendar." Prior to December, folks were able to purchase a holiday cash calendar ticket and throughout this month, we have been announcing the winners each weekday morning on WSBS.

Some people will win $50 or $100 but on holidays they win even more. On the first day of Chanukah, the winner received $500, great extra cash for holiday shopping or paying off some leftover bills from the holidays.

Here are latest "Great Barrington Rotary Lotto Cash Calendar" winners to finish out the month & year:

David Pearlson of West Stockbridge (Dec. 29th) - $50

Benes Glackman (Dec. 30th) - $50

Elizabeth Carter c/o Paul Hickey (Dec. 31st) $150

Congratulations to all of our winners. We'll do it again in December 2018. Happy New Year!