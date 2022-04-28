Celtics Next Opponent Set…Celtics vs Bucks Round 2 Sunday Afternoon at 1pm

The Celtics now know who their next opponent will be. The C’s will take on last year’s NBA Champion the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics move on to the next round of the NBA playoffs after dismantling the New Jersey Nets sweeping the opening round of the playoffs in 4 games.

Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs...Celtics vs Bucks Starts Sunday at 1:00 in Boston

The Celtics will host the Bucks at the TD Garden on Sunday at 1:00 to begin the second round. The first two games will be in Boston with games three and four in Milwaukee. If the series goes deeper game five will be in Boston, game six in Milwaukee and game seven back in Boston.

The only confirmed tip-off time is currently Sunday’s 1 pm game. The other game times are listed as TBA. In the Berkshires, the Celtics affiliates are WNAW in North Adams and WBEC-AM in Pittsfield. It is likely that none of the games will be broadcast on the radio locally as the Red Sox takes priority if there are conflicting schedules.

NBA Playoffs Round 2 Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Schedule - Best of 7 Series

Game 1 – Sunday, May 1st in Boston – 1 pm Tip-Off

Game 2 – Tuesday, May 3rd in Boston – Time TBA

Game 3 – Saturday, May 7th in Milwaukee – Time TBA

Game 4 – Monday, May 9th in Milwaukee – Time TBA

Game 5 – Wednesday, May 11th in Boston – Time TBA

Game 6 – Friday, May 13th in Milwaukee – Time TBA

Game 7 – Sunday, May 15th in Boston – Time TBA

The Bucks will be down a 3-time All-Star going in the series with the announcement that Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton will miss the entire series. He suffered an MCL sprain in the 1st round against the Bulls. Middleton averaged 20-points a game when on the court in the regular season for the Bucks On the other bench the Celtics go into the series with a couple of bumps and bruises but all players will be available and ready for game 1 on Sunday.

Go C’s!

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.