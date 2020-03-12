The NBA is Officially Shut Down Due to Coronavirus

The Associated Press is reporting the NBA league has been shut down for the foreseeable future after their first case of the Coronavirus was recently discovered. Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert is the first NBA player who tested positive for the virus causing the league's shutdown. It has been reported that the the shutdown could cost the league millions of dollars depending on how long the shutdown lasts.

The league says it will use the hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward regarding the pandemic.

You can read more by going to the Associated Press' website.